Enyimba 3 Mamelodi Sundowns 1: Udoh brace secures CAF Champions League win

Mfon Udoh scored twice in a 3-1 CAF Champions League win for Enyimba as they salvaged some pride by beating Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.

Enyimba went into the game already eliminated after losing all three of their games in Group B but claimed a comfortable success against a Sundowns side already sure of top spot.

John Uche put the Nigerian side ahead at the Enyimba International Stadium before Percy Tau hit back for the visitors.

Udoh restored his team's lead shortly before half-time and the forward secured the points with a penalty early in the second half.

Mamelodi Sundowns will learn their semi-final opponents on Wednesday, when Wydad Casablanca take on Zesco United for top spot in Group A, with Zamalek also progressing from Group B.