Eredivise Review: Late leveller see Ajax secure Champions League berth

Kolbeinn Sigthorsson snatched an 89th-minute equaliser for Ajax as they drew at PEC Zwolle, on their way to securing a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Zwolle took the lead three minutes after the break through Jesper Drost's wonderful finish across the face of goal from a tight angle on the left of the penalty area.

But Ajax, who have relinquished the Eredivisie title to PSV this season, grabbed a share of the spoils late in Sunday's contest at the IJsseldelta Stadion when Sigthorsson smashed in the rebound after Warner Hahn had saved his original header.

Frank de Boer's side will now go into the qualifiers for the 2015-16 Champions League as they hold a seven point lead over third-placed Feyenoord, who had needed a win to keep their own hopes of securing second alive.

Feyenoord could only must a 1-1 draw at home to Europa League chasing Groningen, and were left counting the cost of Khalid Boulahrouz's 90th-minute red card.

AZ remain in contention to overtake Feyenoord and secure an automatic Europa League berth as goals from Wesley Hoedt and Aron Johannsson saw them win 2-0 at Twente, despite playing over 20 minutes with 10 men after Nemanja Gudelj was sent off.

Also on Sunday, already relegated Dordrecht played out a 0-0 draw at home to Cambuur.