Eredivisie Preview: Heracles eye survival

Basement boys Dordrecht will finish bottom of the pile after Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Vitesse with Breda and Go Ahead Eagles looking set to occupy the relegation play-off spots.

Heracles are a place and three points above 16th-place Breda - meaning victory at the Rat Verlegh Stadion will all but seal their Eredivisie status for next season.

It would also make things decidedly gloomier for Breda, although even a loss for Robert Maaskant's side would not necessarily end their hopes.

Excelsior remain firmly in the mire on 31 points ahead of their trip to recently crowned champions PSV.

Go Ahead recorded an impressive win over Feyenoord last time out and will need results of a similar ilk if they are to pull clear of trouble.

Dennis Demmers' side are five points adrift of safety going into their final three games, with Saturday's opponents having appointed their coach for next season in midweek.

Former Go Ahead coach Erik ten Hag will arrive from Bayern Munich II and take over from Robert Alflen next term.

"I will strive to create an environment in which everyone reaches the maximum of themselves and each other," he told Utrecht's official website.

"You must want to improve yourself every day and push the boundaries at every level - that's the approach."

At the top, a point for Ajax at PEC Zwolle will see Frank de Boer's side tie up second place and the final UEFA Champions League spot.

Their hosts have continental aspirations of their own and can cement their grip on the last Europa League berth with victory over the 33-time Dutch champions.

Feyenoord can take another step towards tying up the automatic Europa League spot when they face in-form Groningen.

Erwin van de Looi has seen his side claim back-to-back wins against Cambuur and Willem II.

The latter sides face Dordrecht and Heerenveen respectively while ADO Den Haag and Twente travel to Vitesse and AZ.