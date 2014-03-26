Eredivisie Preview: Twente out to derail Ajax

Ajax are seven points clear of third-placed Twente with six games remaining ahead of Sunday's meeting in Amsterdam.

Twente boast two of the division's most potent strikers in Luc Castaignos and Dusan Tadic, who boast 26 league goals between them this term.

Yet Michel Jansen's side come up against the league's meanest defence knowing that only a win will keep their title hopes alive.

Twente have suffered something of a blip in recent weeks, although their three-game winless run came to an end with a 2-1 victory over AZ last time out.

Ajax have also faltered slightly, drawing their past two games against Cambuur and NAC Breda.

Second-placed PSV host UEFA Europa League-chasing Groningen and will be keen to capitalise should Frank de Boer's men drop points again.

PSV go into the game on the back of an eight-match winning run, which has allowed them to close the gap on Ajax to six points, although they have played a game more.

Groningen, meanwhile, need points to continue their challenge for a top-eight finish and a place in the Europa League play-offs.

Heerenveen and AZ are on course to gain play-off spots and face respective away games at fourth-placed Vitesse and Cambuur, who are 10th.

At the wrong end of the table, bottom club Roda JC face a crucial clash against fellow strugglers RKC Waalwijk at the Parkstad Limburg Stadion.

Waalwijk are two points ahead of Roda, with both clubs having displayed poor form in recent weeks.

This weekend's hosts have won one of their last nine matches, while Waalwijk have taken a solitary point from a possible 15 since thrashing Utrecht 5-2 on February 9.

Sandwiched between the two sides in 17th are NEC, who will be out to end a five-match winless streak when they host Heracles.

Another side in danger of relegation, Go Ahead Eagles, face a stern test when they visit a Feyenoord side who currently lie fifth, just two points adrift of a UEFA Champions League qualifying berth.

Elsewhere, NAC Breda welcome Utrecht and PEC Zwolle travel to ADO Den Haag.