Eredivisie Review: Depay inspires 10-man PSV, wins for Heracles and Utrecht

Memphis Depay played a starring role as Eredivisie champions PSV twice came from behind to secure a 3-2 win at Excelsior despite being reduced to 10 men.

Luuk de Jong put through his own goal to give Excelsior the lead and, although Georginio Wijnaldum equalised after 68 minutes, PSV were behind again five minutes later.

Nicolas Isimat-Mirin handled Bas Kuipers' shot and picked up a second yellow card, leaving Jeff Stans to convert from the spot.

Netherlands forward Depay, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the wake of PSV's title triumph, then took centre stage - winning a free-kick that he curled home 15 minutes from time before crossing for substitute Jurgen Locadia to steal the points in stoppage time.

NAC Breda remain in the bottom three after fellow strugglers Heracles left the Rat Verlegh Stadion with a 3-1 victory that moves them above Excelsior into 14th

An error from home goalkeeper Jelle Ten Rouwelaar allowed Bryan Linssen to open the scoring in the 16th minute.

Linssen turned provider when Ramon Zomer headed home his free-kick nine minutes later, although Mats Seuntjens reduced the arrears in similar fashion before half-time.

NAC pressed gamely for an equaliser but Linssen was on hand to set up Jaroslav Navratil to seal the points after 71 minutes.

Second-bottom Go Ahead Eagles are all but condemned to a relegation play-off after going down to a 2-0 home loss against Utrecht.

Sebastien Haller scored a goal in each half to leave Eagles five points from safety with two games remaining.

Elsewhere, Mark Uth cancelled out Bruno Andrade's goal as Heerenveen claimed a 1-1 draw with Willem II.