Eredivisie Review: Heerenveen to play Vitesse for Europa League place

Vitesse will face Heerenveen in the Eredivisie UEFA Europa League qualification play-off final after second leg draws were enough to end the hopes of PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord, respectively.

Having claimed a 2-1 victory in the first leg, Vitesse took a first-half lead in at the GelreDome through Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore, who scored his 18th goal of the season with a brilliant solo run and finish.

Tomas Necid equalised for Zwolle in the second half, but the visitors failed to score a decisive second goal and Vitesse progressed.

Feyenoord's hopes of European football next season were undone in extra time, after the second leg at Stadion Feijenoord ended 1-0 after 90 minutes thanks to Anass Achahbar.

German striker Mark Uth scored a brace in five extra-time minutes to give Heerenveen a 3-1 aggregate lead, rendering Colin Kazim-Richards' late strike nothing more than a consolation.

The final play-off games will take place on Thursday in Heerenveen and Sunday in Arnhem.