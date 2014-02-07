Eredivisie: Vitesse 0 ADO Den Haag 0

Mike Havenaar and Frank van der Struijk had the hosts' clearest chances in stoppage time after a frustrating outing, but could lose further ground in the title race this weekend.

Henk Fraser took charge of the visitors, and they immediately looked more organised in defence, having conceded 11 goals in their four games prior.

Neither side threatened much in the first half, though Den Haag almost snuck the opener midway into the second period, Danny Bakker latched onto Mike van Duinen's neat flick but his drive was parried by an alert Piet Velthuizen.

Vitesse dominated possession as they went in search of a winner and went closest in the third minute of stoppage time, Havenaar's deflected toe-poke coming back off the post.

Van der Struijk saw a header tipped over by Gino Coutinho even deeper into injury time as VItesse looked in vain for a goal.