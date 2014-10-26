Eredivisie Wrap: Cambuur beaten by Feyenoord

Fred Rutten's side won just two of their opening 12 matches in competitions as they suffered a nightmare beginning to the campaign.

However, Jens Toornstra's 37th-minute strike at Cambuurstadion on Sunday was enough to give Feyenoord a fourth consecutive Eredivisie victory and move them to within three points of second-placed champions Ajax.

League leaders PSV restored their four-point advantage over Ajax - who beat Go Ahead Eagles on Saturday - with a comprehensive 5-1 thrashing of Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard.

It took just 12 minutes for the Eindhoven club to take the lead through Adam Maher, and their task was made easier when Mark van der Maarel was sent off for a second booking after 22 minutes.

Van der Maarel's second caution resulted in a PSV penalty, which Memphis Depay - who later hit the bar from inside his own half - dispatched.

Jorrit Hendrix quickly added a third, before Ruud Boymans pulled one back for the hosts shortly after the break.

But a Christiaan Kum own goal and Georgino Wijnaldum's injury-time strike rounded off a comfortable day at the office for PSV.

Elsewhere, PEC Zwolle were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Heerenveen, while Twente's unbeaten start to the season was finally ended as they relinquished the lead to lose 2-1 at Excelsior.