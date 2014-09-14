Eredivisie Wrap: Cambuur humble Groningen

The Leeuwarden-based outfit are one of only two sides still unbeaten in the Dutch top flight as Groningen's 32-mile trip to tackle their neighbours proved fruitless.

The visitors were given something of a disadvantage before the game as the division's governing body imposed a ban on their supporters attending the fixture after clashes among fans when the two sides last met in Leeuwarden.

On-loan Manchester City youngster Albert Rusnak opened the scoring just after the break, squeezing between a couple of defenders to fire in from the edge of the area.

Rasmus Lindgren picked up a second yellow card just after the hour mark and Cambuur capitalised through Bartholomew Ogbeche 16 minutes from the end, with the Nigerian producing a fine finish from 20 yards that deceived the goalkeeper.

Sander van de Streek wrapped up the win a few moments later as he tapped in from close range, moving Cambuur above their rivals.

An Abiola Dauda hat-trick saw Vitesse cruise to a 3-1 win over visitors Excelsior, their first victory of the campaign, while in the day's late kick-off NAC Breda clinched a late 1-0 win at Eredvisie newcomers Dordrecht.

The match appeared to be heading for a stalemate, but Kingsley Boateng raced through on goal, rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home in the 87th minute.

Elsewhere, Utrecht drew 0-0 with ADO Den Haag.