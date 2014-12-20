Eredivisie Wrap: PSV in Eagles demolition

Phillip Cocu's men extended their unbeaten league run to 10 games in the process, with anything other than a home win rarely looking likely after Santiago Arias' 14th-minute opener, as the Colombian slammed in from a tight angle.

Memphis Depay doubled PSV's lead with 33 minutes on the clock, beating Mickey van der Hart with a looping header.

Depay again proved decisive 11 minutes from time, tapping in from Adam Maher's squared pass and Jurgen Locadia netted the fourth in the 90th minute after pouncing on a wayward back-pass.

And another substitute, Florian Jozefzoon, completed the rout with an easy finish in stoppage time, putting Ajax under increased pressure ahead of their trip to Excelsior on Sunday.

Utrecht claimed an impressive 3-0 win at AZ in Saturday's late kick-off, with the visitors scoring with each of their first three shots on target in the first half.

Edouard Duplan found the net twice and Mark Diemers added a third in the 37th minute.

High-flying PEC Zwolle suffered a late 2-1 loss at Cambuur, with Erik Bakker's penalty at the death earning all three points for the hosts, who in turn climb up to sixth in the table.

Rock-bottom Dordrecht picked up only their seventh point of the season as they held Groningen to a 1-1 draw at home, with Robin Gosens' 83rd-minute leveller avoiding a 13th defeat of the season.