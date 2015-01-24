Eredivisie Wrap: PSV go seven points clear

The match appeared to be in danger of being called off due to snow, but PSV ultimately went on to record an 11th win from their last 12 league matches after the pitch was cleared.

Georginio Wijnaldum opened the scoring 39 minutes in, meeting Jetro Willems’ pinpoint delivery with a glancing header.

Memphis Depay doubled PSV's lead with his 11th league goal of the season 16 minutes from time, lobbing the goalkeeper with a clever header and, although Daniel de Ridder pulled one back in the latter stages, it was nothing more than a consolation.

Ajax will aim to close the gap when they face Feyenoord in Sunday's eagerly anticipated early kick-off.

Heerenveen recorded the biggest win of the day as they cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win over visitors Vitesse.

Luciano Slagveer and Mark Uth netted inside the first ten minutes to establish an early two-goal advantage, with the latter becoming the division's top scorer on 12 goals as a result.

The talented Daley Sinkgraven added a third just before the break and Slagveer doubled his tally early in the second period, with Guram Kashia registering Vitesse's solitary strike 12 minutes from time.

Two of the league’s European hopefuls faced off at IJsseldelta Stadion, as AZ Alkmaar left PEC Zwolle with a commendable 1-1 draw.

Nemanja Gudelj broke the deadlock with a fine 20-yard strike after just five minutes, but Jody Lukoki restored parity for the hosts shortly after.

Dordrecht claimed only their second league win of the season in their 19th outing as they beat Excelsior 1-0, boosting their slender survival chances.