Eriksen relishing Chelsea clash

The Dane moved to White Hart Lane on transfer deadline from Ajax and the Tottenham midfielder is yet to taste defeat in three appearances for the club.

Eriksen has started both Premier League games since his move and said he is desperate to be named in Andre Villas-Boas' side on Saturday.

"For sure, these are the games that I came to the Premier League for, a big match against a local rival and one of the top teams in Europe," he said.

"Every player wants to play on Saturday, to be a part of it and to feel the atmosphere. It's my first London derby and I'm really looking forward to it.

"Chelsea are a top team and this is a game which will show how far we have come and how far we can go this season.

"They haven't been as convincing as they can be perhaps, but we know it will be tough and we will need to be at our best if we are to beat them."

Eriksen is yet to open his Premier League goalscoring account, but did find the net in Tottenham's UEFA Europa League clash with Tromso earlier this month.