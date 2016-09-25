Errors are urgent matter for Schalke - Weinzierl

Schalke coach Markus Weinzierl called upon his side to eliminate errors quickly after failing to register a single point from their first five Bundesliga matches this season.

Eric Choupo-Moting gave Schalke the lead against Hoffenheim on Sunday before goals from Andrej Kramaric and Lukas Rupp condemned them to a 2-1 defeat, and the Royal Blues are rooted to the foot of the table.

Weinzierl, who arrived at the club in June and oversaw a pre-season in which eight players left while eight more arrived, sounded despondent in his post-match comments, saying: "Going in front didn't provide us with any certainty. It's quite clear that we didn't do what we set out to.

"We have to cut out the errors fast in order for the results to change. Otherwise, we will soon have no sense of achievement."

Schalke have the welcome distraction of a Europa League clash with RB Salzburg in midweek, before they return to Bundesliga action when Borussia Monchengladbach visit the Veltins Arena.

Club captain Benedikt Howedes defended Weinzierl, saying: "It is not him. I very much hope that all the people involved continue to give him support.

"We must now stand together as men and grow."