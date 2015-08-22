Errors cost West Ham - Bilic

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic bemoaned a succession of individual errors in his team's action-packed 4-3 loss to Bournemouth.

Callum Wilson netted a hat-trick at Upton Park to hand the visitors their maiden top-flight win, with Marc Pugh scoring in the 66th minute after West Ham wiped out a 2-0 half-time deficit.

Mark Noble and Cheikhou Kouyate hauled United level and Modibo Maiga's third ensured a grandstand finish, while Carl Jenkinson became the fifth West Ham player to be sent off in all competitions this season for a foul on Max Gradel.

"I congratulate Bournemouth, they deserved it, they were good," Bilic said.

"For every goal you have to give credit to the opponent and I give credit for the third goal, even though we made two mistakes there.

"But the first goal, second goal and fourth goal were simply the ball being at our feet - it was our ball. It did not come from them making a move or a cross.

"If you do those kind of individual errors in front of your goal you can’t expect the outcome not to be defeat, unless they make more.

"But we cannot say without those [mistakes] we would be good - we wouldn't. That was only the conclusion from the lack of team play that we had at the start.

"How can we have it in the second half? How can we have it against Leicester in the second half?

"They were doing the basics from the first minute better than us. They were closing us down, they were putting us under pressure, they were on their toes better for second balls than we were."