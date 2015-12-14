Espanyol appoint Galca as coach

Espanyol have confirmed the appointment of Romanian Constantin Galca as their new head coach.

The Catalan club parted company with Sergio Gonzalez on Monday having won just two of their last 11 matches in all competitions, with Saturday's 1-0 loss at Celta Vigo leaving them 12th in La Liga.

Galca, who led Steaua Bucharest to a domestic treble in 2014-15 and played for Espanyol from 1997 to 2001, has been confirmed as his replacement on a deal until the end of the season.

"The head coach chosen for the Espanyol first team is Constantin Galca," a club statement said.

"Galca reached an agreement to lead the first team until the end of the season and will be presented [on Monday] once he has completed his first training session."

The Romanian's first match in charge will see Levante visit the Power8 Stadium for the second leg of their Copa del Rey tie on Tuesday.