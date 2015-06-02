Essien joins Panathinaikos

Ghana international midfielder Michael Essien has joined Panathinaikos, the Greek giants announced on Tuesday.

Essien moves to the club as a free agent, signing a two-year deal after his Milan contract expired.

The 32-year-old spent 18 months with Milan, making 22 appearances in all competitions.

"I am very happy that I am here and that I will continue my career with Panathinaikos," Essien said via the club's official website.

"I am looking forward to meeting my new team and to winning trophies with my new team-mates.

"I want to give back the love that everyone has shown me and to thank the fans that welcomed me so warmly."

Essien's signing comes after Panathinaikos secured a UEFA Champions League qualifying spot via a 2-0 win over PAOK on Sunday, with two matches remaining in the Super League play-offs.