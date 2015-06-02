Essien joins Panathinaikos
Michael Essien will spend the next two seasons plying his trade with Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League.
Ghana international midfielder Michael Essien has joined Panathinaikos, the Greek giants announced on Tuesday.
Essien moves to the club as a free agent, signing a two-year deal after his Milan contract expired.
The 32-year-old spent 18 months with Milan, making 22 appearances in all competitions.
"I am very happy that I am here and that I will continue my career with Panathinaikos," Essien said via the club's official website.
"I am looking forward to meeting my new team and to winning trophies with my new team-mates.
"I want to give back the love that everyone has shown me and to thank the fans that welcomed me so warmly."
Essien's signing comes after Panathinaikos secured a UEFA Champions League qualifying spot via a 2-0 win over PAOK on Sunday, with two matches remaining in the Super League play-offs.
