Ethics Committee submits reports on Blatter, Platini

Final reports have been submitted by the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, requesting sanctions for the suspended Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini.

Both FIFA president Blatter and UEFA chief Platini were provisionally banned last month for an alleged "disloyal payment" made to the Frenchman in 2011.

The two men appealed the suspensions, but both were rejected by FIFA on Wednesday.

And on Saturday, the world game's governing body published a statement confirming that the final reports on both Blatter and Platini had been submitted.

"The investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has submitted its final reports containing requests for sanctions against Joseph Blatter and Michel Platini to the adjudicatory chamber chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert," the statement read.

"The final report regarding Joseph S. Blatter was submitted by Robert Torres, the report regarding Michel Platini was submitted by Vanessa Allard. For reasons linked to privacy rights and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, the chamber will not publish details of the concluded reports and the requested sanctions against the two officials.

"In accordance with the provisions of article 35 paragraph 2 c) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the chairman of the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, Dr Cornel Borbely, withdrew from the proceedings against Joseph S. Blatter from the start.

"As the two proceedings are closely related and to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interests, Dr Borbely also withdrew from the proceedings against Michel Platini."