Eto'o lashes out at Mourinho once again

Eto'o labelled Mourinho a 'puppet' in an interview with the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) website, publicly slamming Chelsea's manager for the second time over the Portuguese's comments about his age.

In February, Mourinho was caught on camera claiming his team lacked 'a scorer' and joking that Eto'o might be 35 years old.

Eto'o, who turned 33 in March and also played under Mourinho at Inter, called the Portuguese a 'fool' in the immediate aftermath and, three months later, has still clearly not forgiven his club manager.

The former Barcelona and Anzhi Makhachkala forward looks set to leave Chelsea, following his falling out with Mourinho, although he denied suggestions he may look for a comfortable high-paying gig in either the MLS or the Middle East.

Eto'o played 35 games for Chelsea this season, after joining from Anzhi in August, and scored 12 goals.

"Contrary to what a puppet says about my age, I am still physically fit. At 33, I feel real good," Eto'o told cafonline.com.

"I have proven that I could do better than youths. And I wish to also say that I am not going to the United States or to the Middle East. I will continue at the top level.

"I will continue to play the (UEFA) Champions League. My romance with this competition is far from over. I will not tell you where, but I will be at the top level."

Eto'o, who has played 112 matches for Cameroon, scoring 55 goals, will captain his country at the FIFA World Cup, which starts next month.

And the striker reckons Brazil 2014 will not be his last appearance at the World Cup finals, having been inspired by compatriot Roger Milla, who represented Cameroon at USA '94 as a 42-year-old.

"I am 33 and I have two World Cups to play," Eto'o said.

"Before me there are other players who went on until the age of 41. So I can continue."

Cameroon have been grouped with Brazil, Croatia and Mexico for the World Cup, and Eto'o said his team have nothing to fear from the host nation.

"It is true that Brazil will be the most popular before its people and home fans but I'm not scared of this team, we will not be scared of them," he said.

"In my career we have played against this team before. We beat the Brazilians at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. There was a certain Ronaldinho in the team and many others.

"Eto'o is not scared. Cameroon is not scared."

Cameroon will start their World Cup campaign against Mexico in Natal on June 13.

Volker Finke's men will then face Croatia in Manaus on June 18, before finishing their group stage five days later against Brazil in Brasilia.