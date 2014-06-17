Eto'o needs 'miracle' to make Croatia clash

The 33-year-old had played in Cameroon's opening 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Friday, but has failed to take any part in training since and has subsequently claimed that his knee problem flared up as early as the ninth minute of that game.

"I am hoping the gods grant me a miracle and that I am able to defend my dear, beautiful country," Eto'o told Cameroon Radio-Television (CRTV).

"If this is not the case, I will always play my role as captain and especially as the big brother to push my young team-mates to victory."

Eto'o also revealed that he has been carrying the injury for three-and-a-half months and it has failed to heal, even though he sat out the majority to his country’s World Cup warm-up friendlies.

After their opening loss to Mexico, Cameroon head into Wednesday’s clash against Croatia seeking to keep their qualification hopes alive, before they take on tournament hosts Brazil in their final Group A match next Monday.