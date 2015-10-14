Euro 2016 triumph would cap my career - Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to end his wait for an international trophy at the Euro 2016 finals in France.

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner has won the league and Champions League with Real Madrid and Manchester United in a glittering career to date, but has failed to land a major title with Portugal.

Ronaldo was part of the side that lost the Euro 2004 final to Greece on home soil, but the 30-year-old is confident there is enough young talent within the squad to challenge next year.

"At club and individual level I've won everything, but I'm missing an international title. It would seal a great career and I have hope. Hopefully it'll be in 2016," Ronaldo told Marca after being awarded his fourth European Golden Shoe.

"We have a good team and an excellent president. I think we have a promising future. The new generation is good and they've helped us to improve a lot."

Ronaldo bagged 48 goals in La Liga last season to secure the continent's top-scorer prize and he has credited a natural shift to a more central striking position as key to his consistent goal record.

"I'm different now, I'm more a penalty-box player, not so much on the wing, because you score more goals from there so I changed my position slightly. It's been a natural change and it's certainly kept me happy," he said.

"At the moment I feel no different to when I was 25. If you look after yourself and do things well, you can keep going until you're 40.

"I don't look at just one thing, but in general. I try to be better all the time, to play, train, recover, which is very important."