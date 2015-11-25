Europa League is Gala's new goal - Muslera

Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera says his side is now aiming to qualify for the Europa League after a 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid ended their slim chances of finishing in the top two of Group C.

Muslera was his team's star player as Diego Simeone's men brushed the Turkish champions aside comfortably thanks to goals in each half from Antoine Griezmann.

The France international powered in a header from Gabi's cross to open the scoring and doubled the lead by tapping in a pass from the same provider after the break.

Muslera admitted that Atleti had been a "very tough opponent" due to their high pressing style of football.

"We couldn't have the possession. We couldn't show the performance we desired," he said.

"Atletico played well as a team, did well collectively and didn't leave much room for us to operate."

Muslera kept the score respectable with saves from Koke, Fernando Torres, Oliver Torres and Griezmann as Atleti threatened to run riot.

The Uruguay international added: "We want to continue our way in Europe now by collecting points from Astana in our last game."