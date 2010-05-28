European trio chase Spurs stopper Dervite

L'Equipe suggest that the 21-year-old would be keen on a move to the French side after his failure to break into the Spurs first team despite four years with the White Hart Lane club.

The report claims that the Greens are keen to partner the young defender with Lorient centre-back Sylvain Marchal, who has also emerged as a target for Saint-Etienne manager Christophe Galtier.

Dervite’s contract at White Hart Lane is due to expire this summer, and the young defender could find himself in the middle of a tug of war, with several clubs rumoured to be monitoring the player’s situation.

As well as Saint-Etienne there is also reported interest from Spanish sides Villarreal and Almeria, signalling that a move to Europe seems the most likely option for the former Lille man rather than an extended stay in England with Harry Redknapp's side.

Dervite’s only real taste of first team action since joining Spurs came during a loan spell at Southend United in the second half of last season.

The 21-year-old has represented his country at every level from under-15 to under-21, playing at the Toulon Tournament last summer.

After failing to find his feet in a Tottenham shirt, Redknapp looks likely to allow the young centre-back to move on, with several parties set to bid for the player’s services.



By Joe Brewin



