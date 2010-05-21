European victors to pocket 120 million

The clash between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan is also set to raise upwards of €351.5m across Europe, despite the lack of an English presence in the final, while host city Madrid can expect to earn €50m from staging the event.

Professor Simon Chadwick, MasterCard’s Advisor on sports commerce, said: “The value of the 2010 UEFA Champions League final is set to break all previous records – giving either Bayern Munich or Inter Milan the opportunity to scoop more than €120m by winning Europe’s premier club competition.

“It’s clear that football is booming, despite neither an English or Spanish club featuring in the final for the first time in five years. The 2010 UEFA Champions League final is set to break new ground in terms of its massive economic impact.”

The wider European economy will enjoy a predicted windfall of €94 million, generated by fans travelling across the continent to Madrid and fans at home spending on replica shirts, food and drink.

Madrid’s earning’s exceed the €45m enjoyed by last year’s hosts Rome, largely due to the final being moved to a Saturday making travel easier and allowing more time for fans to spend in the city.

Paul Meulendijk, Vice President and Head of Sponsorship, MasterCard Europe, said: “The €351.5m boom that the 2010 UEFA Champions League Final could generate is testament to the incredible passion that fans – right across the world – have for this event.”

The €120m prize for the winner is up by €10m from last year’s competition. The runner’s up can themselves will take home an estimated €70m, while the home city of the winning club can expect to benefit from a windfall of €17.5m.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook