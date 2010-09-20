Evans grateful for Berbatov winner

The Northern Ireland international, 22, gave away a penalty after 64 minutes that got Roy Hodgson's men back into the game against the Red Devils.

And he admitted that he was relieved to see United's Bulgarian saviour Dimitar Berbatov head home in the dying minutes to claim all three points.

"I was relieved more than anything. Berbatov was class all day and we should have won more comfortably," he told FourFourTwo.com.

"With us dropping points at Everton last week it did weigh on our minds and the manager warned us at half-time to not let them back in it.

"They managed to draw level and it was like déjà vu from last week but luckily we had time to get the winner this time."

Evans partnered new Manchester United skipper Nemanja Vidic in defence after Rio Ferdinand fell ill on Saturday night - an experience he enjoyed immensely.

He added: "It's great to play in these games, that's why we play football, for these big games."

