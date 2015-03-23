Evans: I need to be more careful over spitting

Evans was handed a six-match ban after appearing to spit at Cisse earlier this month during a Premier League clash at St James' Park, with the Senegal international receiving a seven-match suspension for retaliating in the same fashion.

While Cisse was quick to apologise for his actions, Evans has always maintained his innocence.

And he told Sky Sports News: "I've got the ban, I've just got to accept it and move on from it now.

"I said that [he did not intend to spit] in my statement, I said that to the FA. It wasn't until I've seen the incident on the pitch that I realised how it looked.

"It was a misunderstanding between me and Cisse. I have sympathy for Cisse. It's unfortunate that both of us got a ban.

"In the future I will try and think more carefully about when I do spit. I was unaware of it at the time so that may be a bit difficult."