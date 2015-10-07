Evans out of vital Northern Ireland qualifier

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has been ruled out of Thursday's vital Euro 2016 qualifier against Greece.

Evans has failed to overcome a hamstring injury sustained playing for West Brom at Crystal Palace on Saturday, although he may be fit for the game in Finland on Sunday.

Michael O'Neill's men are top of Group F and require just two points from their final two pool games to secure a place in France next year. If they qualify it would mean a first major tournament for Northern Ireland since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.