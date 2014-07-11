Evergrande confirm Gilardino signing

The long-expected deal was finally announced on Evergrande's official website with the Chinese Super League (CSL) club posting a graphic welcoming the 32-year-old to Guangzhou.

Gilardino will link up with former Bologna and Italy team-mate Alessandro Diamanti at Evergrande, as well as his former national team boss Marcello Lippi, who is coach of the reigning CSL and AFC Champions League champions.

"Welcome to Guangzhou Alberto Gilardino," Evergrande posted on their website, having secured the forward from Serie A club Genoa.

Gilardino struck 15 goals in 36 league games for Genoa last season, after scoring 13 in 36 for Bologna on loan in 2012/13 where he played alongside Diamanti.

Evergrande are on track to win a fourth straight CSL title as they lead the league at the halfway point of the 2014 season.