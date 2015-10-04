Everton deserved derby victory - Lukaku

Goalscorer Romelu Lukaku felt Everton's display in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday was worthy of maximum points.

Lukaku cancelled out Danny Ings' header prior to half time as the sides could not be separated in the Premier League for the third derby running.

The Belgium international produced a precise finish to claim his side a point in a passionate affair that lacked clear-cut chances, but Lukaku stated the hosts deserved all three points.

"We deserved to win today, we controlled the game," he told Sky Sports.

"[Simon] Mignolet made some good saves and we should have had more composure in possession.

"To concede just before half time was difficult, but we were lucky to score and that was a boost for the second half. We dominated the game but did not get the shots like we did in the first half."

Lukaku was involved in a confrontation with Mamadou Sakho late on in a game that often boiled over - the pair squaring up before eventually earning a booking apiece.

"It was just a little shove," the Everton man added.

"We are two competitors, it is what people like to see but we are okay now."