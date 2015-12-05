Everton v Crystal Palace: Dann eyes hat-trick of Goodison wins

Crystal Palace defender Scott Dann is confident his team-mates can make it three wins from three at Goodison Park when they travel to Everton in the Premier League on Monday.

Palace's emphatic march away from relegation trouble in 2013-14 under Tony Pulis included a 3-2 win at Everton in April of that season and they repeated the scoreline with Neil Warnock at the helm five months later.

Dann, a boyhood Liverpool fan, scored in the first of those victories and he believes a side playing with supreme confidence guided by current boss Alan Pardew can repeat the trick.

Palace already boast notable away wins at Chelsea and Liverpool this season – Dann netted the winner at Anfield – and they were in irresistible form last weekend as they came from behind to demolish struggling Newcastle United 5-1 at Selhurst Park.

"We've got a strong record up there, and over the last couple of years we've enjoyed some good victories," the centre-back told Palace's official website.

"I think the way we play away from home gives us a chance to make it three away wins in a row, so we're looking forward to Monday night."

Palace are a point and two positions ahead of ninth-placed Everton and Dann is keen to drive home this slender advantage over a consistent Premier League force as his team target a top-10 finish.

"I think we can be happy with where we are in the league," he said.

"The past two seasons we haven't started so well and have then come strong at the end of the season, so if we can build on what we've done already then hopefully we can be pushing teams like Everton come the end.

"Getting in the top 10 is what we want, and it's what we're working hard to achieve."

Everton boss Roberto Martinez has refused to rule out James McCarthy and the midfielder will continue to battle a hip problem over the weekend, while England full-back Leighton Baines could be set for his first Premier League action of the campaign having returned from a lengthy ankle lay-off as a substitute in the League Cup quarter-final win at Middlesbrough.

"He had a very good introduction on Tuesday night and now we need to see how he is recovering," Martinez said of Baines. "He'll need two or three days to get back to normal and then we'll make a decision on that.

"We need to give him little introductions before he can get full fitness for 90 minutes, but with his experience it's a lot easier to get to that point very quickly."

Baines' fellow defenders Phil Jagielka, Tyias Browning, Tony Hibbert (all knee), and Bryan Oviedo (hamstring) remain on the sidelines alongside midfielder Steven Pienaar (hamstring).

Palace could have Dwight Gayle back from a hamstring strain, although fellow forward Bakary Sako will miss out due to a similar complaint.

Key Opta stats:

- Everton are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games played on a Monday.

- Romelu Lukaku netted in each of the Premier League matches between the sides last season, with both goals coming before the 10th minute. The Belgium striker has eight in his past eight league games for Roberto Martinez's men.

- Since Alan Pardew took over in January, only Arsenal (35) have amassed more away Premier League points than Crystal Palace (30).

- Pardew has now enjoyed 100 Premier League wins as manager and the former Newcastle United boss is the 10th quickest to reach that total in 261 games.

- Victory for Everton would bring up 300 points as a Premier League manager for Martinez.