Evra expects Juventus' revival to continue

Patrice Evra is confident Juventus will soon be back to their usual best following a 3-1 away win over Empoli on Sunday.

The reigning Serie A champions fell 1-0 behind in the 19th minute of the match at the Stadio Carlo Castellani, but goals from Mario Mandzukic, Evra and Paulo Dybala turned things around for the visitors.

Juve, who have now collected 18 points from 12 games, are slowly working their way up the table and Evra is pleased with the team's progress.

"Let's not look at the table, the important thing is to work hard for each other and do the jersey justice. If we continue to do that then we'll soon start to see the real Juve," the Frenchman told reporters.

"We had to win and produce a professional performance and now we need to make sure we continue in the same vein and with the same good spirit in the games to come.

"Getting back to the top of the table and closing the gap on our rivals is all about focusing on each game as it comes.

"Our next match against Milan [on 21 November] will show if we're really back to form."