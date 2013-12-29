Evra hails renewed winning mentality

After a stuttering start to the season left United's hopes of retaining their crown in apparent tatters, David Moyes' charges have won six games in a row, responding well to consecutive home defeats at the start of December.

Saturday's hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich City moved United sixth in the table, seven points off Manchester City, who went top on the same day.

And Evra believes grinding out the result - at a ground where United lost last season - displays the improvements that United have made under Moyes as they look to kick on in the new year.

"It's a massive win," he told MUTV.

"Norwich played very well and they should have scored a few goals in the first half, but I think the lads deserve plenty of credit.

"It's never easy to play two games on the road like that, but the most important thing is the three points.

"I'm just looking at the present. The team is now playing better, we have that winning mentality and United spirit which was missing at the start of the season.

"I can see that our hunger has come back, so I'm confident, but I don't want to talk about the title.

"I just want to talk about the next game, Tottenham at home (on Wednesday). We need to make sure that we win, and that we keep the momentum going."