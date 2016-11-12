Evra shares his soul with bro Pogba

Patrice Evra and Paul Pogba teamed up for another social media hit after France edged out Sweden in World Cup qualifying.

Pogba was on the scoresheet at the Stade de France on Friday as Les Bleus hit back to win 2-1 and maintain their place at the top of Group A.

Afterwards Evra, who is rapidly gaining a cult following on Instagram after a recent post showed him dressed as a panda as part of an anti-racism message and another saw him singing in his car, was quick to celebrate with Manchester United midfielder Pogba, and a little help from a soul legend.

Accompanying the video, Evra wrote: "I love my team! I love my bro #paulpogba! I love marvin! and I love this game."