Evra wants Champions League win for Buffon

Juventus defender Patrice Evra wants his side to win the Champions League for long-serving goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Evra says he was surprised when he found out that Buffon, alongside defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli, has never lifted the trophy in his 21-year career.

The Serie A champions have made a good start to their European campaign this season with four points from their opening two games.

And Evra told UEFA.com that a Champions League triumph would be "huge" for Buffon and his defensive colleagues.

"When you win something, you always want to share it with your team-mates, that's how I was raised," Evra said.

"I thought they had won the competition. It would be very important for them, as it was for me."

"He [Buffon] deserves it. If I'm really honest, I can say that my favourite goalkeeper is still Edwin van der Sar.

"But when I arrived here, I knew Gigi Buffon, because I had seen on TV, but training with him, Woah! What a player!

"In fact, the older he gets, the better he is.

"I think he manages to make stops today he could not do 18 years ago."