Experience can count for nothing, Klopp warns Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp cautioned Liverpool against resting on their stunning Europa League comeback over Borussia Dortmund on the eve of the semi-final tie against Villarreal.

Liverpool found themselves 3-1 down on the night and 4-2 behind on aggregate after half-time against Klopp's former employers at Anfield before launching a stunning three-goal turnaround, capped by Dejan Lovren's stoppage-time winner.

They take on Villarreal at El Madrigal on Thursday, opponents who Klopp expects to put up a stern challenge in the battle for a place in next month's final in Basel.

"Experience is not to buy or talk about, it's to get and use. But if you use experience in the wrong way then it’s b******t," he said.

"Thinking about the result is not one per cent for preparation of the game. It is always about the performance.

"When I came in October, Basel wasn't a real thing to think about, now it's not far away.

"Villarreal have made lot of good decisions to be here. We should not hope they only make bad decisions."

Out-of-favour striker Christian Benteke travelled with the Liverpool squad in the injury absence of fellow Belgium international Divock Origi.

Klopp stated he was ready to use the former Aston Villa man and added: "We haven't brought any tourists."

The Liverpool boss was reluctant to offer his thoughts on the Mamadou Sakho affair after the centre-back accepted his UEFA doping charge.

France international Sakho tested positive for a banned substance after Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Europa League at Old Trafford last month.

The 26-year-old is not formally suspended by club or governing body yet, but he did not request a B sample to be tested ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

"There's really nothing else to say," Klopp said. "What they're all doing is collecting info to clear the situation up. We have to wait for next steps."