Extra refs for Champions League

A meeting of the International Football Association Board's technical sub-committee (IFAB) agreed that an experiment carried out in last year's Europa League would be extended to other competitions, most notably the Champions League.

"At a special meeting of the IFAB held in Zurich on 18 May 2010, the Board had reviewed the experiment with two additional assistant referees that was carried out in the 2009/2010 UEFA Europa League, and had decided to continue the experiment until the 126th IFAB Annual General Meeting in 2012, but not to limit it to a single confederation," a statement said.

Wednesday's decision in Wales to widen the experiment means that two additional referees assistants will also be used in the Asian Football Confederation President's Cup in September, the French League Cup, the UEFA Super Cup as well as domestic competitions in Brazil and Mexico.

However, no decision has been taken on the issue of goalline technology, despite several incidents at the recent World Cup finals, including in a last-16 match between England and Germany in which England's Frank Lampard had a goal ruled out when his shot clearly bounced over the line after striking the crossbar.

FIFA and the IFAB's technical sub-committee will discuss goalline technology in October, the statement said.

