FA chairman Dyke coy on 'B-team league' plans

The mooted new division would be positioned between League Two and the Conference and is said to be aimed at boosting the number of English players involved in the top level of club football.

Dyke's commission will put a number of proposals to the FA Board at Wembley on Wednesday, but the 66-year-old would not comment ahead of the meeting.

"We will be presenting a report to the board of the FA today and I'm not saying anything until it has gone to the board," he told Sky Sports.

"There are a set of proposals which is what I promised when I started, and these will be published next week.

"They are designed to increase the number of English boys getting through to the top level of football here and across Europe."

Football League chairman Greg Clarke admitted he was keen to see the proposals, but would not comment until he had done so.

"The Football League board will have the opportunity to hear from Greg Dyke in person today," he said.

"This will enable our board to better understand the rationale behind his proposals and also to ask some practical questions about their likely impact upon the League and its clubs.

"After fully considering the relevant issues, the board will then take a recommendation back to clubs who will determine the League's position on this matter."