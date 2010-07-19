FA confirms English coach will aid Capello

Bevington said: "Like the whole country everyone involved with the team and at The FA has been massively disappointed by the World Cup performance.

"We fully understand the fans and the wider public anger and frustration. We appreciate that thousands of people spent huge amounts of money to travel to South Africa and understandably feel very let down.

"We accept it is going to take time to rebuild the trust with the fans. It may be that the crowd for the Hungary game is low in comparison with other Wembley crowds. That’s understandable."

Bevington defended England players against criticisms that many did not seem to care following the humiliating defeat to Germany.

He said: "The players do care and carry the pain afterwards. This is shown in different ways, but it is there among them all. We all carry the burden of letting the nation down."

On the question of a new England coach joining the national setup, Bevington confirmed there is a desire to increase the number of qualified English coaches and managers at the elite end of the game.

"Fabio volunteered he wanted another English coach to join him when we met him last week. We were pleased to hear this as we want to introduce a wider pool of English coaches moving forward.

"Fabio was clear he did not want us to offer names immediately, instead stressing he wanted more time to consider who it should be, then discuss it in more detail with Sir Trevor Brooking during the first week of August."

Bevington also stated the decision to retain Capello was not a financial one and was based on football criteria alone, while also repeating that the controversial ‘Capello Index’ has not had any input from the England manager.

Bevington concluded his statement by saying that World Cup winners Spain should be the model for England’s rebuilding project.

"We can look to other nations, Spain currently being the optimum, and we must try to develop more players of our own who have similar technique, mental alertness and passing ability, combined with goals to compete at the highest level.

"The work has already started."

By Jamie Bowman

