FA confirms four-game ban for Aguero

The Football Association has confirmed that Sergio Aguero is to face a four-game suspension following his red card against Chelsea on Saturday.

The Argentina international was sent off for a reckless challenge on David Luiz in injury time of Manchester City's 3-1 defeat to the Premier League leaders at the Etihad Stadium.

The FA updated the disciplinary page on their official website on Monday, verifying that Aguero has been given a suspension that will rule him out of matches against champions Leicester City, Watford, Arsenal and Hull City.

It is the second time Aguero has been punished for violent conduct this season, prompting the lengthier ban, after he was given a retrospective red card for elbowing West Ham's Winston Reid in August.

Team-mate Fernandinho has received a three-match suspension after he was sent off for pushing Cesc Fabregas over the advertising boards in the fracas that followed Aguero's challenge.