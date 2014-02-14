FA Cup Preview: Brighton v Hull

In what is his debut season at the Amex Stadium, Garcia has ensured the club are again challenging for a play-off place in the Championship and guided them into the FA Cup fifth round.

Victories over Reading and Port Vale booked the south-coast club a last-16 clash with Steve Bruce's Premier League outfit and the Spaniard will hope to deliver a scalp on Monday, with Brighton having suffered exits against top-flight opposition in the last four seasons.

After defeats against Premier League sides Arsenal, Liverpool, Stoke City and Aston Villa, Brighton take on a Hull side who have enjoyed themselves on the road in the FA Cup of late.

Bruce's men have come through two away ties this term and are yet to concede a goal, while Hull have also lost just two of their last seven away ties in the competition.

If Brighton are to reach the sixth round for the first time since 1986, Garcia believes his team must maintain their style of football.

"My philosophy is to play all the games the same whether we are on television or not. We cannot change how we play or our mentality, it would not be good if when we are on television we play with more intensity or energy," he told the club's official website.

"I want to play every game the same way we are already playing and not focus on whether we are on television or anything else."

Garcia's men are unbeaten at home this year, conceding just one goal in five games, and will likely need that defensive solidity if they are to make it a three wins from three against Hull in the competition.

Brighton won a third-round clash between the sides in 1985 and were victorious a round later in 1986, although Hull will be mindful of the opportunity to stake a realistic claim to win the FA Cup this season, given the sides to have already bowed out of the competition.

With two of Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool to exit the competition in this round, Bruce's men could have an ideal opportunity to reach the latter stages.

Bruce may hand Sone Aluko his first start since October after recovering from an Achilles problem, while midfielder Keith Andrews could return from a hamstring problem for Brighton.