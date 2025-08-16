Brighton and Fulham face off on the opening day of the new Premier League campaign

Watch Brighton vs Fulham as the Premier League season gets underway for both sides at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Brighton vs Fulham key information • Date: Saturday, 16 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The Premier League returns for the 2025/26 season, with Brighton and Hove Albion hosting Fulham at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton endured something of an up-and-down campaign under Fabian Hurzeler and will be looking to kick on after they finished 8th last season. Fulham were just three places behind them and again will be hoping to grab a European spot come May.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on Brighton vs Fulham live streams, so you can watch online, on TV, and from anywhere on Saturday.

Is Brighton vs Fulham on TV in the UK?

The 3pm blackout rule still applies this season and therefore Brighton vs Fulham is not being televised live in the UK.

Only those in attendance on the south coast will be able to watch, unless you're visiting the UK and use a VPN to tune into the coverage you usually enjoy back home.

Watch Brighton vs Fulham from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Brighton vs Fulham. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster's T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad.





Watch Brighton vs Fulham in the US

In the USA, the USA Network has the TV rights to Brighton vs Fulham.

Watch USA Network through Sling No cable? No problem. Sling is one of a number of cord-cutting streaming services that give you all the channels in a flexible online package. To watch USA, you'll need Sling Blue, which starts from $45.99 a month, but with 50% off your first month.

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham in Australia

Fans down under can watch Brighton vs Fulham in the Premier League through the streaming service Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Brighton vs Fulham: Preview

Brighton began last season at a canter, but tailed off and ultimately flirted with the chance to qualify for European football.

Fulham, too, had a late chance to grab themselves a spot in Europe, but couldn't find the correct level of consistency when it mattered.

The Seagulls' biggest loss this summer will be star striker Joao Pedro, who signed for Chelsea in a move estimated to be in the region of £60m.

Brighton have dipped their feet into the transfer market, signing Greek wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiacos.

The biggest chatter seems to be around Carlos Baleba, with the 21-year-old continuing to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

Tony Bloom is adamant the Cameroon international isn't going anywhere, but Ruben Amorim's side is reported to be considering a bid for the player, and that could tempt the south-coast outfit into a sale.

As for Fulham, Marco Silva is a cool, calm head at Craven Cottage and has brought the good times back in the capital following yet another steady campaign last year.

Transfers have been a bone of contention for the Cottagers, with the £500,000 arrival of backup goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte representing the club’s only new arrival.

Silva has made it clear he needs further recruitments and that may prove costly should they fail to lure any further new faces before the September 1 deadline.

Brighton vs Fulham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 2-1 Fulham

The Seagulls are an impressive force on home soil and seem to dominate play in build-up, before looking to break quickly on their opponents. We can see it being a tight affair, but fancy Brighton to win on opening day in front of what should be a decent crowd at the Amex Stadium.