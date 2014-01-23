FA Cup Preview: Man City v Watford

The Portuguese teenager became City's youngest goalscorer when he came off the bench to seal a 3-0 FA Cup third-round victory against Watford just over a year ago.

Lopes was aged just 17 years and eight days at the time, and is hoping to get another opportunity to enhance his reputation in round four of this season's competition when City host the same opponents on Saturday.

The City starlet impressed in a 3-0 League Cup semi-final second leg win at West Ham on Tuesday after being given the opportunity to start by manager Manuel Pellegrini.

And Lopes is eager to catch the eye once again this weekend, as free-scoring City attempt to stretch their unbeaten run to 19 games in all competitions.

"Cup games represent a big opportunity for younger the players at the club and I’m looking forward to being involved in more matches," Lopes told the club's official website.

"I was lucky enough to score a goal when I came on against Watford the last time we played them and it's a night I will never forget.

"I can remember everything about it from being named in the squad, to the warm-up and finally the goal.

"Afterwards all my friends and family were congratulating me and as I say, it’s a night I will always remember.

"Now we have Watford again and I hope I can play again or be in the squad because it is a team I will always have good memories of playing against."

City are still in the hunt to win four trophies this season and they have been in ominous form, winning 16 and drawing two of their last 18 matches.

Leading scorer Alvaro Negredo is not expected to be risked against Watford after injuring his shoulder at Upton Park in midweek, so Edin Dzeko could return to the starting line-up.

Pellegrini is expected to ring the changes again, and Stevan Jovetic will be hoping to make his first start since October for a City side that have scored an incredible 68 goals in 17 home games this term.

Watford have not won away from home since October and face an ominous task at the Etihad Stadium.

Giuseppe Sannino's side are 15th in the second tier and they will be without defender Fitz Hall due to suspension.

Midfielder Alexander Merkel completes his three-match ban, while Tommie Hoban and Essaid Belkalem (both ankle) are set to miss out once again along with fellow defender Marco Cassetti (knee).