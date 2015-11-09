FA Cup second-round draw: Salford host Hartlepool, Walsall face tough away trip
Salford City host Hartlepool United and Walsall must travel to FC United of Manchester or Chesterfield in the second round of the FA Cup.
Giant-killers Salford City will host Hartlepool United in the second round of this season's FA Cup.
The Northern Premier League side, who are part-owned by former Manchester United stars Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville and Phil Neville, stunned Notts County in the first round and will now host another League One outfit in the form of Ronnie Moore's men.
Chesham United, who upset Bristol Rovers to reach this stage, will visit either Aldershot Town or Bradford City, while Northwich Victoria - the lowest-ranked club left in the draw - will travel to face Northampton Town should they defeat Boreham Wood.
League One leaders Walsall, meanwhile, will face a trip to either FC United of Manchester or Chesterfield, while 2008 winners Portsmouth host Accrington Stanley.
Second-round draw in full (ties to be played from December 4-7):
Aldershot Town/Bradford City v Chesham United
Barnet v Brackley Town/Newport County
Peterborough United v Luton Town
Portsmouth v Accrington Stanley
Stourbridge v Eastleigh
Northampton Town v Northwich Victoria/Boreham Wood
Exeter City v Port Vale/Maidenhead United
Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers
Grimsby Town v Shrewsbury Town
Yeovil Town v Stevenage
Rochdale v Bury
Welling United v Carlisle United
Leyton Orient v Scunthorpe United
Millwall v Wycombe Wanderers
Colchester United v Altrincham
FC United of Manchester/Chesterfield v Walsall
Sheffield United v Mansfield Town/Oldham Athletic
Salford City v Hartlepool United
Dagenham & Redbridge/Morecambe v Whitehawk
Braintree Town/Oxford United v Forest Green Rovers
