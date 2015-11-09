FA Cup second-round draw: Salford host Hartlepool, Walsall face tough away trip

Giant-killers Salford City will host Hartlepool United in the second round of this season's FA Cup.

The Northern Premier League side, who are part-owned by former Manchester United stars Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary Neville and Phil Neville, stunned Notts County in the first round and will now host another League One outfit in the form of Ronnie Moore's men.

Chesham United, who upset Bristol Rovers to reach this stage, will visit either Aldershot Town or Bradford City, while Northwich Victoria - the lowest-ranked club left in the draw - will travel to face Northampton Town should they defeat Boreham Wood.

League One leaders Walsall, meanwhile, will face a trip to either FC United of Manchester or Chesterfield, while 2008 winners Portsmouth host Accrington Stanley.

Second-round draw in full (ties to be played from December 4-7):

Aldershot Town/Bradford City v Chesham United

Barnet v Brackley Town/Newport County

Peterborough United v Luton Town

Portsmouth v Accrington Stanley

Stourbridge v Eastleigh

Northampton Town v Northwich Victoria/Boreham Wood

Exeter City v Port Vale/Maidenhead United

Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers

Grimsby Town v Shrewsbury Town

Yeovil Town v Stevenage

Rochdale v Bury

Welling United v Carlisle United

Leyton Orient v Scunthorpe United

Millwall v Wycombe Wanderers

Colchester United v Altrincham

FC United of Manchester/Chesterfield v Walsall

Sheffield United v Mansfield Town/Oldham Athletic

Salford City v Hartlepool United

Dagenham & Redbridge/Morecambe v Whitehawk

Braintree Town/Oxford United v Forest Green Rovers