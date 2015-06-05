Trending

FA fine Bishop for breaking betting rules

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop has been fined £3,000 after violating betting regulations.

Under Football Association (FA) rules, anyone involved in the game from the Premier League down to the Isthmian League is prohibited from gambling on football anywhere in the world. 

Bishop, 19 next month, admitted multiple breaches of the rules and has also been warned about his future conduct. 