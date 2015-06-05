FA fine Bishop for breaking betting rules
Ipswich Town's Teddy Bishop has been fined by the Football Association (FA) regarding breaches of betting rules.
Under Football Association (FA) rules, anyone involved in the game from the Premier League down to the Isthmian League is prohibited from gambling on football anywhere in the world.
Bishop, 19 next month, admitted multiple breaches of the rules and has also been warned about his future conduct.
