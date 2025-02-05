Quiz! Can you name every club to have won a league title, FA Cup or League Cup?

Manchester City have been a dominant force in English football over the past ten years

English football is often referred to as the pillar of the beautiful game.

Success in England is harder than most and lifting trophies comes at a premium only awarded to the very best. Manchester City have done so repeatedly over the last few seasons, winning countless titles and trophies that has even now spread onto European shores.

But what about those teams of yesteryears? The old-school sides? FourFourTwo's latest Premier League quiz wants you to name every team to have ever won a league title, an FA Cup or even the League Cup across their history. Fancy your chances?

We want to know all 54 teams to have won silverware in England, whether that be either one of three competitions listed above.

There are 15 minutes on the clock for this one, with 54 clubs to guess.

Struggling with one elusive name? Log in to Kwizly below, and you can unlock an extra hint.

Once you've finished, don’t forget to share your score with @FourFourTwo on X. Good luck!

