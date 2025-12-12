Liverpool make decision on Mohamed Salah returning this weekend, following meeting: report
Arne Slot's Liverpool will host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday - but will Mohamed Salah be involved?
Mohamed Salah's future remains in doubt after his explosive reaction to being dropped by Arne Slot.
The Liverpool forward has not started a game for the club since their 4-1 defeat to PSV in the Champions League on November 26, with his only minutes since coming from the bench against Sunderland in the Premier League on December 3.
Salah was left out of the Reds' 1-0 victory away to Inter in midweek after hitting out at Slot for leaving him on the bench in the 3-3 draw with Leeds on Saturday evening.
Liverpool set to leave Mohamed Salah out of squad again
Salah spoke to the media after that game, saying he had been 'thrown under the bus' and made into a scapegoat for Liverpool's dreadful form this season.
"That is how I am feeling," he added. "I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame."
Liverpool have not lost since Salah was removed from the starting line-up, claiming victories over West Ham and Inter and sharing the spoils with Sunderland and Leeds.
While those two draws were still disappointing, it still marks an improvement for a side that had lost nine of the previous 12 games in all competitions.
The situation around Salah and in particular his decision to go public with his gripes has understandably not sat well with Liverpool or with Slot, hence the decision not to take him to Milan.
And now reports suggest that Salah will be omitted from the matchday squad once again as Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.
The Seagulls will visit Anfield in a 3pm kick-off, and reports suggest that Salah is 'unlikely' to feature int hat game.
Social media 'insider' claims of dubious veracity have suggested that Salah failed to apologise to Slot at a 'secret meeting' earlier this week. Quite what distinguishes a 'secret meeting' from any other standard internal meeting held at a football club on a day-to-day basis is unclear. It's not like they broadcast all the others, is it?
In any case, FourFourTwo has to agree that it would probably be best if Salah sat this one out given how disruptive and fractious his mere presence could be at this point.
Salah is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt next week in any case, and by the time he returns the January transfer window will be open. The time away and an opportunity to find a permanent resolution - one way or another - would be best for all parties.
