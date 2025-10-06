Stunning retro Arsenal kit pictures leak, with Gunners set for 90s-soaked shirt

An upcoming release of a new retro Arsenal shirt has been leaked online.

It has been revealed by Footy Headlines that the Gunners are set to bring out a remake of their classic home kit worn between 1992 and 1994.

The kit was worn when the side lifted the FA Cup in 1993 and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1994.

Arsenal to release EXACT replica vintage kit this month

Arsenal fans will be racing to get their hands on this retro number (Image credit: Football Headlines)

The leaked images show that the remake is set to carry the exact same design as its 33-year-old predecessor.

This includes a retro Arsenal badge and a uniquely placed adidas logo at the base of the V-shaped neck.

The front… Image credit: Footy Headlines …and the back Image credit: Footy Headlines

Perhaps most importantly, however, especially for retro shirt purists, is the inclusion of the original sponsor, electrical firm JVC, on the front of the shirt.

This is so often what quickly identifies a retro kit as a modern-produced replica, with omissions likely down to the complex commercial negotiations it could entail with companies that have likely changed hands multiple times over in the intervening years.

There is no such worries here, as JVC takes pride of place just as it did all those years ago.

It is set to be one element of a collection, including retro-badged adidas Gazelles, a t-shirt and tracksuit pants, slated to be released this month.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, we can’t see Arsenal’s marketing department needing to work very hard to shift these products.

Arsenal’s Ian Wright celebrates after scoring against Sheffield Wednesday in the 1993 FA Cup final

Fans tend to go crazy for anything retro, particularly from successful times, but the time and effort that has clearly been put into this product to ensure it’s a quality remake will make it particularly popular.

There will be a rush on, so if you want in, keep your eyes peeled.

With any luck for the Gunners, they’ll be busy reproducing this season’s kit in 30 years’ time, harking back to a historic success-filled season under Mikel Arteta.