Is Declan Rice available this weekend? Premier League fitness update on Arsenal midfielder

Declan Rice picked up a knock against Brentford but returned against Aston Villa last weekend before missing the midweek trip to Brugge

Declan Rice faces a battle to be fit in time to return to action for Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

The table-topping Gunners will be at home to lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's 8pm kick-off.

Rice, who is ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world right now, was a rare absentee for Arsenal as they claimed a 3-0 victory away to Brugge.

Declan Rice illness latest ahead of Arsenal vs Wolves

Declan Rice missed Arsenal's trip to Brugge through illness (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Rice missing through illness, Mikel Arteta fielded a midfield three of Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Martin Odegaard as Arsenal claimed a victory that extends their 100% record in the Champions League.

And speaking at his Friday morning press conference, Arteta expressed his hope that Rice will be able to return to the fold this weekend.

Declan Rice could return against Wolves (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

The Arsenal manager said: "Let's see how he is today (Friday).

“Obviously he was ill, so normally in a few days it gets resolved, but we have to wait and see how far he can push."

Rice had previously been ever-present for Arsenal in all competitions this term, last missing a game in a dead-rubber against Liverpool towards the end of last season.

Rice joins Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel and Leandro Trossard as potential doubts for the Wolves clash.

Martin Zubimendi played alongside Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard in the Arsenal midfield in Rice's absence (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Timber and Trossard will both be assessed on Friday to see if they are able to play a part at the Emirates on Saturday night.

Arteta has suggested that Saliba is more likely to return against Everton next weekend as he has not yet been involved in training after missing Arsenal's past four games.

However, the Arsenal boss could not rule out the possibility that Saliba might train on Friday afternoon and put himself in contention for a place in his squad against Wolves.

Arsenal are two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, while Wolves still have just two points to their name and are already a long way adrift at the bottom of the table.