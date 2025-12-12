Is Jurrien Timber injured this weekend? Premier League injury update on Arsenal defender

Jurrien Timber remains a doubt for Arsenal after missing the Gunners' trip to Belgium in midweek.

Mikel Arteta's side came away from Brugge with a 3-0 victory that maintained their 100% record in the Champions League league phase. And yes, we still hate having to write 'League league'. Stupid.

Arsenal will now turn their attention to their top-vs-bottom clash in the Premier League on Saturday evening as they welcome Wolves to the Emirates Stadium.

Jurrien Timber injury latest ahead of Arsenal vs Wolves

Jurrien Timber travelled to Brugge with the Arsenal squad but was ultimately unable to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite travelling with the rest of his teammates, Timber was a rare omission from Arteta's matchday squad on Wednesday evening thanks to a knock, with Ben White starting at right-back instead.

The only game Timber had previously sat out this season was a League Cup victory over Port Vale, in September, when he was an unused substitute - and Arteta is unsure if Timber will be able to play against Wolves this weekend.

Jurrien Timber will be assessed in training ahead of Arsenal's clash with Wolves (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, Arteta said of Timber's chances: "Again, it depends how he feels today.

"He wasn't feeling comfortable. Again, I think it's a matter of days but whether it's tomorrow or not we will see."

Timber is one of several doubts for Arsenal this weekend, with Declan Rice also missing out in midweek through illness, while William Saliba, Gabriel and Leandro Trossard are all sidelined too.

Arsenal will be expecting nothing but a victory against lowly Wolves, who are still yet to claim their first win of the season and sit 13 points adrift of safety after just 15 Premier League games.

Jurrien Timber is a vital part of the Arsenal defence (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's lead at the top of the table was meanwhile cut down to just two points last weekend thanks to their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

That has put the Gunners under pressure to embark on another winning run to hold off a potential challenge from second-placed Manchester City, with Villa just a point behind Pep Guardiola's side in third.

Minnesotan basketball fans will be particularly gutted if they are deprived of the opportunity to see Timber-Wolves.