Arsenal hit with huge fine for breaching FA rules in Manchester United clash

Manchester United went to Arsenal in a fiery FA Cup third round encounter in January

Arsenal have been found to have breached FA Cup rules when they hosted Manchester United in the third round of the competition in January.

Mikel Arteta's side went out at the first hurdle despite Manchester United being reduced to ten men midway through the second half, with Gabriel cancelling out Bruno Fernandes' opener just two minutes after Diogo Dalot was shown a second yellow card - only for the Gunners to lose on penalties.

However, the sanction has nothing to do with events on the pitch that day, but rather relates to how they sold their away tickets.

Arsenal handed suspended fine over away ticketing for Manchester United clash

Manchester United did not receive the proper ticket allocation for their trip to the Emirates in January, the PGB found (Image credit: Getty Images)

An FA statement explained that they had referred Arsenal to the Professional Game Board (PGB) after they were alleged to have breached FA Cup rule 192, which required all home sides to comply with rule 191.

Rule 191 reads as follows: For competition matches other than a semi-final or the Final, the away club shall have the right to claim either:

(a) up to 15% of the tickets issued (up to a maximum of 9,000);

or (b) if the Ground is not all ticketed, up to 15% the Ground’s maximum capacity, provided that: 191.1. the tickets are for admission to a fully segregated area; and 191.2. the request for the tickets is made within four days of the relevant draw.



Manchester United fans were left celebrating after they won the tie on penalties (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal were thus required to offer the full 9,000 tickets to Manchester United for the occasion.

However, Arsenal are reported to have only allocated 8,000 tickets to visiting fans, claiming the decision had been taken on safety grounds.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The PGB found that Arsenal's decision put them in breach of rule 192 and has hit them with a suspended £500,000 fine.

The penalty will remain suspended and won't need to be paid as long as Arsenal confirm they are able to comply with the rules this season and follow through with any home games they face in the FA Cup this season.

Arsenal will now have to comply with the rules this season to avoid having to pay half a million quid (Image credit: Getty Images)

The FA Cup third round is set to get under way on the weekend of Saturday, January 10 2026.

Premier League and Championship clubs do not participate in the first or second rounds of the competition, which will be held on the first weekends of November and December, respectively.