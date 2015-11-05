FA fine Pulis over post-Leicester referee rant

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis has been fined after he admitted a charge of misconduct in relation to his outburst at referee Anthony Taylor following the defeat to Leicester City.

Pulis was angered by the officials' failure to award penalties for incidents involving Jonny Evans and Darren Fletcher during Saturday's 3-2 defeat at The Hawthorns and acknowledged in a post-match interview that he "had a little bit of a go" at Taylor after the final whistle.

The Welshman also suggested the possibility of offside in Leicester's second goal from Riyad Mahrez - his behaviour enough to earn him an £8,000 fine from the Football Association (FA).

"West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis has been fined £8,000 after he admitted a breach of FA Rules in relation to a misconduct charge," read an FA statement.

"Mr Pulis was charged for using language and/or behaviour in or around the tunnel area after the his side’s fixture against Leicester City [31 October 2015] which amounted to improper conduct."